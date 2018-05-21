Brazil starts World Cup preparations outside Rio

In this photo released by the Brazilian Football Confederation, Brazil's soccer player Neymar greets workers at the Granja Comary training center as he arrives to train in Teresopolis, Brazil, Monday, May 21, 2018. (Lucas Figueiredo/CBF via AP)

In this photo released by the Brazilian Football Confederation, Brazil's soccer player Neymar greets workers at the Granja Comary training center as he arrives to train in Teresopolis, Brazil, Monday, May 21, 2018. (Lucas Figueiredo/CBF via AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Seventeen Brazil players including Neymar are taking physical and medical tests on the first day of their World Cup preparations in the Granja Comary camp in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

Left back Marcelo, midfielder Casemiro, and striker Roberto Firmino will only join the group in London next Monday, after Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the Champions League final in Kiev.

The first actual Brazil training will take place on Wednesday at the camp, which went through a $4 million renovation to host the team until Sunday.

Brazil will have six practices in Teresopolis before moving camp to North London until June 8.

Brazil plays friendlies against Croatia in Liverpool on June 3, and against Austria in Vienna on June 10.