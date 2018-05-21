19-year-old Soto, Harper homer, send Nats over Padres 10-2

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, right, celebrates his home run with Anthony Rendon (6) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Juan Soto, the youngest player in the majors at 19, hit a three-run homer in his first career start as the Washington Nationals defeated the San Diego Padres 10-2 on Monday.

Mark Reynolds had two solo home runs for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Bryce Harper had a homer and an RBI double.

Soto's drive highlighted a five-run second inning for Washington. The promising outfielder, who played for three minor league teams this season, hit the first pitch from Robbie Erlin (1-3) over the Nationals bullpen in left-center field. Soto also singled.

Soto's homer traveled an estimated 442 feet at Nationals Park. He earned a standing ovation from the crowd and the teenager responded by taking a curtain call. Per Baseball-Reference.com, Soto became the first teenager to hit a home run in a major league game since Harper on Sept. 30, 2012.

Called up to Washington on Sunday, Soto became the first 19-year-old to make his major league debut since Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias in 2016. He entered that game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter and struck out.

Washington's starting left fielder began the season at Class A Hagerstown. He hit a combined .362 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in his three minor league stops.

Gio Gonzalez (5-2) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings.

San Diego's Franmil Reyes, playing in his seventh career game, also hit his first career home run.

Trea Turner hit a pair of RBI doubles for Washington. Reynolds had three hits.

Erlin surrendered six runs and seven hits over four innings in his third start of the season. San Diego had won three in a row.

Reyes connected for a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but the Padres' lineup generated little else against Gonzalez, who allowed one run over six innings in a no-decision at San Diego on May 9.

TRAINER'S ROOM

PADRES: OF Hunter Renfroe (right elbow) and C Austin Hedges (right elbow) were both scheduled to play nine innings Monday during rehabilitation assignments for Triple-A El Paso. Renfroe is hitting .118 (3 for 17) in four games with El Paso, while it is Hedges' first rehab game since going on the 10-day disabled list May 1.

NATIONALS: INF Howie Kendrick was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Left-hander Tim Collins was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. The 34-year-old Kendrick tore his left Achilles tendon during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Collins replaced Gonzalez and went one inning in his first big league game since 2014.

MAKING MOVES

San Diego recalled LHP Tyler Webb from Triple-A El Paso and optioned INF Carlos Asuaje to El Paso. Webb was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two games earlier this season for the Padres. Asuaje hit .193 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 109 at-bats for San Diego.

UP NEXT

PADRES: Rookie LHP Eric Lauer (1-2, 8.14 ERA) owns a 9.24 ERA in three road starts.

NATIONALS: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 2.20) allowed one earned run over his previous three starts.

