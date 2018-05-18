Martinez drives in five as Cardinals rout Phillies 12-4

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Francisco Pena on a two-run single by Odubel Herrera during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 18, 2018, in St. Louis.(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Francisco Pena on a two-run single by Odubel Herrera during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 18, 2018, in St. Louis.(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals slumping bats remained quiet through a 95-minute rain delay. Once they were able to get going, they never cooled off.

Jose Martinez drove in five runs and had four hits to help the Cardinals rout the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Friday night.

"We know it's not going to happen every day," Martinez said. "It's not going to happen often, but days like this give us a lot of confidence."

Francisco Pena homered and also had a single and double for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals set a season high with 15 hits, but got none off Phillies shortstop Pedro Florimon, who threw a perfect eighth inning in his second pitching appearance of the season. Florimon then hit his second home run of the season to cap off his night in the ninth.

Despite the margin of defeat, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler had plenty of praise for Florimon.

"What an inspiration he has been to our team," Kapler said. "I walked over to him and said 'Flo, I'd really like you to pitch this inning for us and he just looked at me and said 'Absolutely, I got you.'"

Michael Wacha (5-1) gave up two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked two to earn his 50th career win.

Despite the rain delay, Wacha held his opponent to two or fewer runs for his sixth consecutive start.

"It truly is an art to being able to stay prepared," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "I think he kind of figured that out by force."

Jake Arrieta (3-2) lasted three innings in his shortest outing of the season. He allowed four runs on five hits with two walks.

"I didn't do my job of establishing strikes early, which makes it harder for the guys coming in after me," Arrieta said, "Tough conditions, a delay, but you can't really use that as an excuse because those guys have to deal with the same circumstances. Just one to forget."

Martinez's four hits matched his career high set on April 12 at Cincinnati.

Pena had his second consecutive three hit game including his first home run of the season. He is hitting .360 since Yadier Molina was placed on the disabled list May 6.

"I'm not trying to do more. I'm not trying to put pressure on myself. I'm not trying to put my team on my back," Pena said. "My mentality is just winning ballgames and controlling the pitching staff."

Odubel Herrera extended his streak of reaching base to 44 consecutive games with a two-run single off Wacha in the fifth inning.

Home plate umpire David Rackley departed the game prior to the eighth inning. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt replaced him.

A FAMILY AFFAIR:

Pena's home run made him and his father Tony the second father-son tandem in Cardinals history to hit home runs for the franchise. They join Ed and Scott Spezio in accomplishing that feat.

TRAINER'S TABLE:

Phillies: C Jorge Alfaro departed the game in the middle of the fifth inning with right knee soreness.

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his left hand. DeJong injured the hand after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday night's game. The team also placed RHP Matt Bowman on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right index and middle fingers. The club recalled INF Yairo Muñoz and OF Tyler O'Neill from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

Philadelphia RHP Zach Eflin (1-0, 0.71 ERA) will face St. Louis RHP John Gant (1-1, 4.15 ERA) in the third game of a four game series Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball