Warrington relieves Selby of IBF featherweight belt

Lee Selby, right, fights against Josh Warrington during their IBF World Featherweight boxing bout at Elland Road, Leeds, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) - Josh Warrington ended Lee Selby's near three-year reign as IBF featherweight champion by split decision after a 12-round thriller on Saturday.

Warrington was a clear underdog with the bookmakers but backed by an estimated 25,000-strong crowd in his hometown, he rose to the challenge against Welsh visitor Selby and remained unbeaten.

Two judges gave it to Warrington 116-112 and 115-113, and a third scored it for Selby 115-113.

Selby (26-2) was expected to make his superior height and reach count against Warrington (27-0), who received a deafening welcome to the ring, with rock band Kaiser Chiefs performing his entrance music live.

Selby came off the worst from clashes of heads: The first in the second round caused blood gushing from around his left eye throughout the fight, and the second in the sixth opened a bloody cut above his right eye.

Warrington was relentless through the early rounds, and Selby rallied from the eighth.