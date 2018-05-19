Cowboys WR Terrance Williams arrested on intoxication charge

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to an accident involving his car and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Williams' Lamborghini left a roadway and struck a light pole near the team's practice facility around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver had left the scene. Officers found Williams while investigating the crash.

This booking photo released by the Frisco Police Department shows Terrance Williams. The Dallas Cowboys receiver was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Saturday, May 19, 2018, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, after police responded to an accident involving his Lamborghini and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home. (Frisco Police Department via AP)

Williams was released from jail on bond on the misdemeanor intoxication charge.

The 28-year-old Williams was expected to miss all the offseason workouts after breaking his right foot in January and having surgery. The Cowboys released Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move while signing two free agents and drafting two more receivers.

The Cowboys and Williams' agent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL