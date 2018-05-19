Clay Millican tops qualifying in NHRA Heartland Nationals

NHRA Pro Stock driver Erica Enders races down the track during the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. Enders ended the night as the top qualifier. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Clay Millican took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Millican had a 3.739-second run at 331.12 mph during the third Top Fuel qualifying session of the weekend and first of the day. He secured his fourth No. 1 qualifier this season and the 14th of his career.

"When I drove by the scoreboard I couldn't believe we had such a great run, but we are all excited to have jumped from the number 16 qualifier to the top of the board," Millican said. "I'm giddy because our cars are running such high speeds but that was just a crazy run altogether."

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, and Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Force remained atop the Funny Car class with her Friday run of 3.911 at 321.73. The points leader earned her third straight No. 1 qualifier and fifth of the season. Kramer ran a 6.613 at 208.42 pass to close Pro Stock qualifying.