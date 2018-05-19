Hamilton's walk-off walk gives Reds 5-4 win over Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, has a few words for Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett, second from left, after striking out during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The benches cleared in the seventh when Javier Baez exchanged words with Reds reliever Amir Garrett after striking out to end the inning. The fracas was quickly broken up.

The Reds topped a Chicago team that rallied three times to tie it. Ian Happ homered, tripled and doubled for the Cubs, who drew a large contingent of fans to Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati loaded the bases in the 11th off Justin Wilson (1-1) on a walk to Scott Schebler, a bloop single by Tucker Barnhart and a walk to Adam Duvall. The Cubs went to a five-man infield with the speedy Hamilton up, but he drew a walk-off walk on five pitches.

Dylan Floro (1-0) earned his first career win with two relief innings.

The Cubs trailed 4-2 in the eighth before Happ homered off Raisel Iglesias, and Anthony Rizzo hit a tying double with two outs.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo tied his career high with five walks. He also allowed six hits, but the Cubs managed to score just one run while stranding eight runners in his five innings.

Castillo left with a 2-1 lead, but the Cubs rallied to tie it in the sixth against David Hernandez on Happ's leadoff triple and a double by pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Cubs' game at Cincinnati on April 3 was postponed by rain without starting.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Albert Almora Jr. stumbled while scrambling back to second base on Kris Bryant's first-inning single, leading to a visit from manager Joe Maddon and a trainer. Almora did a test run into the outfield and stayed in the game.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique strain) was scheduled to make his second rehab start with Double-A Pensacola. He threw three perfect innings in his first outing on on Monday

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (0-3) makes his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday. He has 13 strikeouts in a combined 12 2/3 innings over two career starts against Cincinnati.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (3-5) allowed one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of Cincinnati's 1-0 win over Chicago on April 2.