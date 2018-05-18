Louisville settles for $4.5M with ex-AD Jurich over firing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has settled for $4.5 million with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired in the wake of a national federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Jurich disputed his Oct. 18 firing for cause after nearly 20 years as AD and had considered suing the school. The University of Louisville Athletic Association and Board of Trustees on Friday approved the settlement with the agreement saying his employment ended "without cause" as a result of his resignation.

Then-Interim President Greg Postel had placed Jurich on paid administrative leave in September after the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in the investigation. Trustees voted 10-3 to fire Jurich, two days after the ULAA unanimously fired Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Jurich's legal team had stressed that the ex-AD did nothing illegal, nor violated NCAA rules.

