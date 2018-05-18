Johnny Sauter wins NASCAR Truck race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Johnny Sauter raced to his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season Friday night, winning for the first time in his career at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Sauter led a restart with 10 to go, quickly built a large lead and cruised to his 20th career victory. Brett Moffitt and Justin Haley were battling for second, but made contact that nearly sent Haley into the wall.

Johnny Sauter celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

"We won at Charlotte!" Sauter said on the radio. "This is the biggest of my life."

Sauter was the pole-setter based on owner points after the qualifying session was canceled due to rain. He led 71 of the 134 laps.

Cup Series star Kyle Busch, who was slowed by a couple of pit-road penalties, finished second, 1.340 seconds back. Brandon Jones, Moffitt and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.

Moffitt picked up his first career stage win, and John Hunter Nemechek took the second stage.