Padres release veteran third baseman Headley

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The San Diego Padres have released third baseman Chase Headley, six days after designating him for assignment.

The 34-year-old cleared waivers, which was not surprising considering any team claiming him would be responsible for paying the remainder of his $13 million salary.

The Padres made the announcement Friday night before their game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Headley hit just .105 with four RBIs in 27 games after being reacquired in the offseason in a trade with the New York Yankees. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with San Diego from 2007-14.