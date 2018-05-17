Turner, Maeda help Dodgers beat Miami 7-0 to end skid

Miami Marlins' Junichi Tazawa, of Japan, delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) - Justin Turner tied a career high with five RBIs and Kenta Maeda pitched eight sharp innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers snap a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday afternoon.

Turner, who broke his left wrist in spring training and made his season debut Tuesday, hit a three-run double for the Dodgers' first hit in the third inning. He added a two-run double in the fourth and also singled in finishing 6 for 13 in the series (.462).

Maeda (3-3) allowed two hits and no walks in his longest outing of the season, and retired the final 17 batters he faced while throwing 96 pitches. Kenley Jansen gave up two hits in the ninth but struck out the side to complete the Dodgers' sixth shutout of the year.

Matt Kemp had two doubles and a single for the Dodgers to hike his average to .318. Yasiel Puig hit his third home run of the season, all in the past four games.

Los Angeles' losing streak came against two last-place teams and dropped the defending National League champions into last place themselves in the NL West.

Caleb Smith (2-5) threw 60 pitches before he gave up a hit. But he walked the bases loaded in the third, and Turner cleared them with a double. Kemp followed with an RBI double, and Smith departed after three innings trailing 4-0.

Teammate Tyler Cloyd pitched five shutout innings of mop-up relief to lower his ERA to 10.80.

FLOUNDERING FISH

Marlins rookie Lewis Brinson went 0 for 3 to drop his average to .168. Reliever Junichi Tazawa allowed three runs in one inning, raising his ERA to 9.00 in 22 games.

NOISY TURNOUT

The crowd of 13,820, the largest of the six-game homestand, included thousands of school youngsters taking part in a pregame weather education program. They began departing in the third inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) took another step in his recovery progressing by playing catch from 120 feet for the first time. He's not expected to throw from a mound until next week.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 2.20) is scheduled to face Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.69) to start a three-game series Friday in Washington.

Marlins: Miami plays 16 of the next 19 games on the road, starting Friday when RHP Dan Straily (1-0, 5.54) is scheduled to pitch at Atlanta to begin a three-game series.

