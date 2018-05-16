Yankees-Nationals games postponed to June 18 because of rain

Tarp covers the infield during a rain delay during an interleague baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Washington. The game was tied at 3-all when it was suspended due to a severe storms. The two teams will resume play tomorrow as part of a double-header. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Both games that the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees were supposed to try to complete in a makeshift semi-doubleheader have been postponed because of rain.

An announcement on the scoreboard at Nationals Park on Wednesday says the two games will be rescheduled for June 18.

The interleague series originally was supposed to have one game Tuesday, the other Wednesday. But the opener was suspended because of rain with the score 3-3 in the middle of the sixth inning Tuesday night.

That was supposed to resume Wednesday, followed by the originally scheduled second game.

But rain fell overnight and all day Wednesday, resulting in the postponement until next month.

