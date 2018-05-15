Parra's 3-run homer lifts Rockies to 6-4 win over Padres

Colorado Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra makes a leaping catch for the out on the San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 14, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - After hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer, Gerardo Parra was just as happy that rookie Noel Cuevas went deep for the first time.

"It's good having new talent like that and for him to hit his first homer in the big leagues," Parra said after the Colorado Rockies hit three home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 Monday night. "Every player wants to do something that helps us win."

Daniel Castro also homered for the Rockies, who won for the second time in six games.

Parra gave Colorado a 6-3 lead when he connected with one out in the sixth inning off Kazuhisa Makita (0-1), who was making his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A on Sunday. Parra's second homer of the season came with Ian Desmond and Chris Iannetta aboard on singles.

"More importantly than the homer, it was a great win tonight," Parra said.

Castro homered leading off the fifth, his first, and Cuevas connected with two outs for a 3-2 lead. Cuevas made his major league debut on April 22.

"I hit it good and I was just trying to see if it was high enough and when I saw him turn around and it hit the stands, it was a pretty electric feeling," Cuevas said.

"I was happy that we got the lead back. That was the first thing in my mind. It was a good homer, the momentum went back our way. We knew that we had the arms in the bullpen to keep us close and we got the W."

Eric Hosmer hit a tying double for the Padres in the fifth before Parra put the Rockies back in front.

Castro was called up from the minors on May 1.

"That was great. When you get contributions from guys up from Triple-A, it really makes the club have a good vibe to it," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "And obviously a big swing by Parra. That gave us a little momentum when those two guys went deep so, happy for those guys. They're great Rockies. They're going to contribute here. We're going to need those guys moving forward."

Franmil Reyes made his big league debut for the Padres after leading all of professional baseball in homers with 14 while at Triple-A El Paso. He started in right field and went 0 for 4. He reached on a throwing error by shortstop Trevor Story that allowed Franchy Cordero to score for a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Freddy Galvis of the Padres finished a homer short of the cycle. He tried to bunt for a single in the ninth to get a rally going but was thrown out.

Colorado's Nolan Arenado had three hits and an RBI.

Tyler Anderson (3-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and reached base twice against rookie lefty Joey Lucchesi. Anderson walked with one out in the third and scored on Arenado's single. He singled in the fifth before being forced out.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Lucchesi struggled through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one. He also was thrown out trying to score on a passed ball to end the third. The big pitcher lumbered down the line and an awkward slide left him short of the plate.

Lucchesi, making his ninth career start, said he had tightness in his glutes.

"I know I can pitch better than that, but just a little bit of tightness was bothering me from how I normally pitch and I was just trying to grind it out for my team," he said.

"I just didn't feel like myself today. I didn't have my normal mechanics. I was dropping my arm slot."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Placed All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled infielder Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque. LeMahieu was hurt Sunday while taking a swing during a loss to Milwaukee. He was batting .279 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (2-4, 5.35 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the finale of the two-game series Tuesday. He tossed three innings against San Diego on April 11 in Denver before being ejected for his part in a brawl that started when San Diego's Luis Perdomo threw behind Arenado.

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 3.28) will start against his former team.

