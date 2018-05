Mets' deGrom throws 45 pitches in scoreless 1st, is pulled

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom lasted only one inning in his return from the disabled list despite not allowing a hit or a run.

DeGrom needed 45 pitches to get through the first, which included 20 foul balls by Philadelphia. The pitches were his most ever in an inning.

New York said he was removed from Sunday's start as a precaution because of the length of the inning and the 59-minute rain delay that preceded it.

DeGrom entered with 11 walks in 43 1/3 innings walked his first three batters; the third was a nine-pitch plate appearance by Odubel Herrera, who extended his on-base streak to 41 games.

DeGrom, who missed a start with a hyperextended right elbow, struck out Rhys Hoskins, got Carlos Santana to ground back to the mound and fanned Maikel Franco to end a 10-pitch at-bat. That extended deGrom's scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors.

The first inning lasted 39 minutes and produced no runs. Philadelphia's Aaron Nola worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball