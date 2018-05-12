Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP with track record

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the qualifying session for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Spanish Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Lewis Hamilton set a track record on Saturday to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Valtteri Bottas will start second after finishing less than a tenth of a second behind his Mercedes teammate.

Sebastian Vettel was third with Ferrari, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

