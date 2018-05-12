sports

Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP with track record

by , The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Lewis Hamilton set a track record on Saturday to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton clocked 1 minute, 16.173 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Valtteri Bottas will start second after finishing less than a tenth of a second behind his Mercedes teammate.

Sebastian Vettel was third with Ferrari, ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth, respectively.

