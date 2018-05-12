Strasburg, Nationals edge Diamondbacks 2-1

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Howie Kendrick, left, and Spencer Kieboom, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) - Stephen Strasburg struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight victory against the NL West leaders.

Strasburg (5-3) allowed one run and five hits in Washington's sixth win in seven games. The Nationals stranded 11 baserunners, but Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon each drove in a run.

Sammy Solis and Shawn Kelley each got two outs before Ryan Madson finished the five-hitter for his third save.

Arizona dropped its season-high fourth consecutive game. The Diamondbacks also lost a series for the first time after opening with 10 wins and two ties.

Harper's ringing double into the right-field corner drove in Trea Turner in the second, and the Nationals loaded the bases with one out against Troy Scribner (0-1). But Scribner struck out Andrew Stevenson and Michael A. Taylor looking to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks tied it at 1 with a two-out rally in the third. Paul Goldschmidt walked and scored on A.J. Pollock's double.

Washington reclaimed the lead in the fourth, loading the bases off Scribner again. Rendon's fielder's choice drove in a run before Scribner was removed from the game.

Scribner, called up Saturday from Triple-A for the start, allowed four hits and walked six in 3 2/3 innings. He also struck out four.

The Nationals put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but were unable to add to their lead. Pedro Severino's bunt was hard enough to allow reliever T.J. McFarland to throw out Howie Kendrick at home plate, and Strasburg struck out.

McFarland threw three scoreless innings.

In the sixth, Harper was caught stealing and Turner was thrown out at home plate on Rendon's sharp grounder to shortstop. Then Matt Adams had a hit taken away on Steven Souza Jr.'s running catch in right field.

Taylor ran into the wall at the 413-foot sign to flag down Pollock's deep fly ball in the bottom of the sixth.

SOUZA TOSSED

Souza emphatically tossed his bat after a called third strike to end the eighth inning, and was ejected by home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Souza proceeded to argue with Eddings for much of the break before the top of the ninth. It was his first career ejection.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain. Veteran INF Mark Reynolds was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse. ... RHP Joaquin Benoit (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Diamondbacks: Pitchers Randall Delgado (oblique) and Braden Shipley (elbow) threw long toss. ... LHP Robbie Ray (oblique) threw 60 feet and could throw a bullpen session in the coming days. ... 3B Jake Lamb took part in pregame exercises and his next step, per his request, will be a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-0) will take on one of his former teams on Sunday. He is winless in five starts against Arizona in his career.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (4-2) faces the Nationals. He is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA at home this season.

