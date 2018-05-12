Price snaps 3-start losing streak as Red Sox beat Jays 5-2

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - David Price pitched 5 1-3 innings to win his first start since being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run home run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday.

Price (3-4) skipped Wednesday's start against the Yankees after experiencing numbness during a bullpen session last Sunday. Making his first start in nine days, the left-hander allowed two runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out six for his first victory since April 17. Price threw 93 pitches, 55 strikes.

Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Mookie Betts had three hits for the Red Sox, who have won 14 of their past 17 north of the border.

Justin Smoak hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10 at home.

Price came in 0-3 in his previous three outings but avoided the first four-start skid of his career. He struck out four straight batters in the second and third innings.

Price improved to 18-3 against the Blue Jays in his career. He's 12-1 in 17 starts at Rogers Centre, including 8-0 in 11 starts as a visitor. Price made six home starts for the Blue Jays in 2015 after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

Price left one batter after Smoak's leadoff shot in the sixth. The homer was Smoak's first since April 30 at Minnesota.

Carson Smith got two outs, Hector Velazquez and Joe Kelly each worked one inning and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings and is winless in four starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 0 for 4 after sitting out the previous three games. He's 5 for 54 with no extra-base hits and 26 strikeouts in his past 17 games.

Blue Jays: Toronto added INF Gio Urshela to its roster and optioned OF Dalton Pompey to Triple-A Buffalo. Urshela was acquired in a trade with Cleveland Wednesday. He started at shortstop Saturday. Catcher Russell Martin made his second start at third base in four days, while Josh Donaldson was the DH.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 5.23) went 3-1 in four starts against Toronto last year.

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (0-1, 8.10) is expected to start in place of injured RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder). Biagini has made two spot starts for Toronto this season. He allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1-3 innings in the second game of a doubleheader at Cleveland on May 3.

