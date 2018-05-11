Rooney, DC United have held talks, says Everton manager

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Wayne Rooney's representatives have held talks with D.C. United over a move for the former England captain to Major League Soccer.

Allardyce said "Wayne is a special player but if any player wants to leave they can, in my opinion."

Rooney has top-scored for Everton with 11 goals in his first season back at the club where he began his career, but hasn't been a regular starter in the second half of the season and often played in midfield.

Allardyce said Friday "let's put this right, Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave and neither has Wayne Rooney had any confrontation with me or been in any difficult situation in the time since I've been here because we are two adults and we talk."

The 32-year-old Rooney will not be risked in Everton's final Premier League match of the season - at West Ham on Sunday - because of a slight knee injury so he may have played his last game for his boyhood club.