Blue Jays use four-run 8th to beat Mariners 5-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin, right, slides safely into home plate as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Yangervis Solarte hit a game-tying double in the eighth inning and Justin Smoak followed with a go-ahead double as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Toronto started the eighth with five straight hits off Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1), turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Josh Donaldson doubled and scored on Solarte's hit and Solarte was replaced by pinch runner Anthony Alford, who scored on Smoak's double to right. Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single to left, but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Russell Martin ended Nicasio's outing with a double.

Erik Goeddel replaced Nicasio and struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but gave up an RBI single to Luke Maile.

Teoscar Hernandez homered and had three hits for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost five of six at home.

Ryan Tepera (3-1) pitched one inning for the win and Tyler Clippard pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his first save.

One night after Seattle's James Paxton tossed a no-hitter, the Blue Jays made sure the feat would not happen again when Hernandez singled to begin the bottom of the first.

Jean Segura had three hits for the Mariners, who have not won consecutive games since April 28 and 29.

Segura hit an RBI double off Blue Jays left-hander Jaime Garcia in the first and Mitch Haniger made it 2-0 with a two-out double in the third. Hernandez answered with a leadoff blast into the second deck in center in the fourth, his sixth.

Making his second start of the season following five relief appearances, Seattle left-hander Wade LeBlanc allowed one run and four hits. He walked none and struck out three.

Garcia allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in five innings.

The roof at Rogers Centre was open for the first time this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Dan Altavilla (shoulder) threw a bullpen at Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment there Thursday.

Blue Jays: Donaldson started at DH and Martin, normally a catcher, started at third base. Martin made a barehanded play to retire Guillermo Heredia for the final out of the sixth. ... Toronto acquired INF Gio Urshela from Cleveland for a player to be named later or cash. Urshela, who has played all four infield positions, provides defensive versatility for the Blue Jays, who have shortstops Aledmys Diaz (left ankle) and Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) on the disabled list, and recently demoted struggling second baseman Devon Travis to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Mike Leake (3-3, 6.28) is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two starts against Toronto. Leake has not faced the Blue Jays since 2014.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (4-2, 3.67) lost at Tampa Bay in his previous start, snapping a streak of four straight winning decisions.

