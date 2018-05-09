City sets Premier League record for points, goals and wins

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday.

City moved onto 97 points, two more than Chelsea's final total from the 2004-05 season, and 105 goals, two more than Chelsea's previous record haul from the 2009-10 season.

Pep Guardiola's team also now has 31 wins, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Chelsea last season.

City won a record 18 straight games on its way to clinching the league title with five matches, matching a record held by Manchester United.