Royals blitz Bundy, Orioles with 10-run 1st in 15-7 win

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Dylan Bundy set a dubious modern-day record, yielding four homers and leaving without getting an out, part of a 10-run first inning that propelled the Kansas City Royals past the hapless Baltimore Orioles 15-7 Tuesday night.

Bundy (1-5) was lifted after allowing five hits and two walks to the only seven batters he faced. That was more than enough damage to send the Orioles to their season-high seventh straight defeat and 19th in 22 games.

Jon Jay started the onslaught with a leadoff single before Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez homered in succession.

Two walks and a home run by Alex Gordon followed, ending Bundy's night after just 28 pitches. It marked the first time in the current era (1908-present) that a pitcher gave up four home runs during an outing in which he did not retire a batter, according to baseball-reference.com.

After compiling a 1.42 ERA after his first five starts, Bundy has given up 19 earned runs over his last three games to boost his ERA to 5.31.

Following Bundy's departure, the Royals did not let up.

Alcides Escobar greeted Mike Wright with a single, the eighth straight batter to reach base. After No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins grounded out, many disgruntled fans in the crowd of 10,863 mustered a mock cheer. Minutes later, however, Moustakas singled in two runs and Perez capped the uprising with a sacrifice fly.

Moustakas finished with three hits, two homers and five RBIs to help KC reach season highs in runs and hits (20). Gordon had four hits and three RBIs, and Soler also drove in three runs.

Dan Duffy (1-4) allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Chris Davis, Danny Valencia and Caleb Joseph hit solo homers for the Orioles, who were seeking to rebound from a second straight 0-6 road trip.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Justin Grimm (lower back stiffness) is "getting better," manager Ned Yost said, offering no timetable for his return.

Orioles: 2B Jonathan Schoop was activated from the disabled list after spending three weeks trying to recover from a strained right oblique. He hit a two-run single in the ninth.

ANOTHER RECORD

The four homers in one inning tied a Royals record. It was the third time it happened, the last previously in 2001.

UP NEXT

Royals: KC can win its second series of the season with a victory Wednesday night behind Erik Skoglund (1-2, 6.84 ERA), who's 0-2 with a 12.06 ERA in five career outings on the road.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (1-4, 4.89) tries to get Baltimore its first win in more than a week.

