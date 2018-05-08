Camping World Truck Series to be renamed Gander Outdoors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series will be known as Gander Outdoors next season.

Camping World and NASCAR say they've expanded their agreement to rebrand the series to the company's partner brand Gander Outdoors. The initial seven-year contract goes through 2022.

Gander Outdoors was purchased and rebranded by Camping World chairman Marcus Lemonis in May 2017.

"Nearly a decade ago, we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World's customer base, and it's delivered," Lemonis said in a release. "We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of the series."

Camping World took over for the series' initial sponsor, Sears Craftsman, in 2009.

NASCAR's No. 3 circuit serves as a development series for young drivers and veteran racers.