LEADING OFF: Yanks face Boston, try for 17th win in 18 games

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Baltimore. Kansas City won 15-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Baltimore. Kansas City won 15-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

ROLLING

Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees go for the 17th win in 18 games when they host the rival Red Sox in a matchup of teams with 25-10 records, tied for the best in baseball. Giancarlo Stanton homered twice at Yankee Stadium in the opener of the three-game series.

Rick Porcello (5-0, 2.14 ERA) was moved up a day to start for the Red Sox. He'll pitch in place of lefty David Price, who was scratched and sent back to Boston for medical tests after again experiencing a tingling sensation in his pitching hand.

WHITEWASH

Julio Teheran and the Braves will try for their fourth straight road shutout when they play at Tampa Bay. Sean Newcomb and four relievers combined to blank the Rays 1-0 on Wednesday night. Atlanta won the final two games of its previous road trip, beating the New York Mets 7-0 and 11-0 last week.

TRY AGAIN

The Blue Jays hope to get at least one hit when they face Wade LeBlanc and the Mariners. Seattle lefty James Paxton started the series by pitching a no-hitter - the first by a Canadian in his home country. Fans at Rogers Centre cheered in the late innings for Paxton, who has a giant tattoo of a maple leaf on his right forearm in a nod to Canada's national symbol.

O'S WOES

The Orioles try to end their season-worst seven-game losing skid when they play Kansas City. Back at Camden Yards after an 0-6 road trip, Baltimore gave up 10 runs in the first inning against the Royals. Andrew Cashner starts for the O's, who have lost 19 of 22.

STREAKING

Odubel Herrera has safely gotten on base 37 games in a row, the longest string by a Phillies player since Jimmy Rollins reached in 38 straight overlapping the 2005 and 2006 seasons. Herrera and Philadelphia next face San Francisco righty Chris Stratton.