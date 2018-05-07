Piscotty loses mom, less than year after her ALS diagnosis

Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph (36) is hit on the mask by a foul tip from Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty (25) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 4, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 6-4. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The mother of Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty has died, less than a year after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Gretchen Piscotty died Sunday night from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the A's said Monday.

She was diagnosed with ALS in May 2017 when her son was with St. Louis. The Cardinals traded him to Oakland in December in part to allow Piscotty to be closer to his home in the East Bay suburb of Pleasanton during his mother's terminal illness. The A's stressed they had targeted Piscotty beginning last July and were in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder.

"The Athletics organization extends its deepest condolences to the Piscotty family on the loss of Gretchen," executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said. "She was a devoted wife and mother, whose legacy will live on through her husband, Mike, and their sons Stephen, Austin and Nick."

The A's planned to honor Gretch by pledging to match up to $50,000 in donations made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute via youcaring.com/piscotty.

Piscotty wasn't immediately expected to be placed him on the bereavement list.

"From the moment we drafted and signed Stephen, he and his family became a part of the Cardinal family," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "We were saddened to hear of the passing of Gretchen and want to let Stephen and his family know that we pass on our heartfelt condolences."

Signed to a $33.5 million, six-year contract last May, the 27-year-old Piscotty is batting .243 with two home runs, seven doubles and 13 RBIs in 32 games.

