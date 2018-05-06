sports

Orlando City tops Real Salt Lake 3-1 for 6th straight win

Orlando City's Yoshimar Yotun, right, gets hug from teammate Dom Dwyer (14) after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Yoshimar Yotun had a goal and an assist to help Orlando City beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday night for its franchise-record sixth consecutive win.

Lamine Sane headed home a corner kick from Yotun in the 63rd minute to give Orlando City (6-2-1) a 2-1 lead. It was the first MLS goal for the 31-year-old defender, who signed with Orlando City on Feb. 20.

Real Salt Lake's Corey Baird chipped it over a sliding Joe Bendik into a wide-open net to open the scoring in the 12th minute. Damir Kreilach's arcing pass from midfield led Baird into the left side of the area, where he raced past Sane for the finish.

Dom Dwyer made it 1-1 in the 60th minute, heading home a cross from Sacha Kljestan for his sixth goal - second most in MLS - in six games this season. Yotun, from the near the spot, hammered home the rebound of a shot by Dom Dwyer to cap the scoring in the 78th.

Bendik had eight saves, his most since recording 10 stops on April 24, 2016.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-1) in winless in its last nine road games.

