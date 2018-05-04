Millican sets track speed record in qualifying in Atlanta

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) - Clay Millican set the Top Fuel track speed record at Atlanta Dragway, clocking 331.12 mph in qualifying for the NHRA Southern Nationals on Friday.

Seeking his third No. 1 qualifier this season and 13th of his career, Millican had a 3.758-second pass during the second round of qualifying. He also holds the national elapsed time record, set at Pomona earlier this season.

"To go 331 mph in Atlanta is pretty cool," Millican stated. "The car is the quickest in the world and I'm proud of that. We've had a little problem when it's hot outside. What surprised me is that this car is starting to run speed because last year we didn't run speed."

Robert Hight led Funny Car qualifying with a pass of 3.952 seconds at 327.59 mph. Greg Anderson led Pro Stock qualifying, and Matt Smith held the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle.