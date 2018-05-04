Deschamps postpones World Cup squad announcement

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates with teammates their victory against Arsenal, during the Europa League semi final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Thursday May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates with teammates their victory against Arsenal, during the Europa League semi final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Thursday May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul White)

PARIS (AP) - France coach Didier Deschamps has postponed the announcement of his World Cup squad until after the Europa League final to help the French players involved in the game.

The French football federation says the decision was made "in order not to disturb the preparations of the French players from Marseille and Atletico Madrid."

Marseille advanced to its first European final in 14 years by beating Salzburg on Thursday while Atletico defeated Arsenal.

Several Marseille players, including Steve Mandanda, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Adil Rami and Bouna Sarr, have a chance to be included in Deschamps' squad, while Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is all but guaranteed to travel to Russia.

The French federation says Deschamps will announce his selection on May 17, a day after the Europa League final in Lyon.