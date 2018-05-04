sports

Tiger shoots 73 to stay inside cut line at Quail Hollow

20180504_ap_049670ca869242a1b809bcf5e21ab94e-34238df38eba4aef95373f5ee9aa68ba
Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
by , The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Tiger Woods has been at Quail Hollow four days, apparently still not enough time to adjust to the greens.

Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Tiger shoots 73 to stay inside cut line at Quail Hollow

He at least should get two more days to figure it out.

Woods made his only birdie on his final hole Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship, an 18-foot putt on the par-4 ninth hole. He stretched out both arms in mock celebration after his 2-over 73 that got him just inside the cut line.

Woods has not been back at Quail Hollow in six years. During that time away, two holes were entirely rebuilt and the greens were redone with a different strain of grass. The greens aren't as fast as the firmness would suggest.

He is toward the bottom of the pack in putting, and on the leaderboard.

Published: | Updated: