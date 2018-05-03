NFL to contact Bills regarding team president's resignation

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo shows Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon at a news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills and Sabres president Russ Brandon is leaving his post in a major shake-up made by the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The NFL plans to contact the Buffalo Bills regarding team president Russ Brandon's abrupt resignation amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

The league released a statement Thursday saying it will discuss the matter with the Bills and "make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take."

Brandon was also president of the Terry and Kim Pegula-owned Buffalo Sabres.

NHL spokesman Gary Meagher tells The Associated Press the league has determined Brandon's resignation is "appropriately a club matter" after consulting with Sabres officials.

Brandon resigned Tuesday after spending 20 years working up the Bills' executive ranks, and spending the past three years overseeing the Sabres.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Brandon's resignation came after he was confronted about the relationship by the Pegulas. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because it is an internal matter, and the Pegulas did not provide a reason when announcing they accepted Brandon's resignation.

Brandon told the AP he had contemplated stepping down from the job for some time, and felt the timing was right following the conclusion of the NFL draft. He did not respond to follow-up questions regarding the alleged relationship.

