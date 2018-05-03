LEADING OFF: Pujols near 3,000; Frazier frustrated with umps

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

PUJOLS' PATH

Albert Pujols is two hits from No. 3,000. He got two Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Angels, and can reach the milestone at home against Baltimore. Chris Tillman is set to pitch for the O's - Pujols is 4 for 15 against him. Starting this weekend, the Angels begin a five-game trip to Seattle and Colorado.

FRAZIER FRUSTRATION

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is asking for a meeting with Commissioner Rob Manfred over his growing frustration with the way umpires are calling balls and strikes. Frazier said he recently met with an ump in San Diego. The eight-year veteran argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett during a 7-0 loss to Sean Newcomb and the Braves on Wednesday night.

"I'm not making excuses. We lost fair and square," Frazier said. "The kid pitched a hell of a game. But these umpires gotta get better. Bottom line."

CHECK THEM

The Mets will see how pitcher Jacob deGrom is feeling, a day after he exited early because of a hyperextended right elbow. DeGrom threw four dominant innings against Atlanta before leaving, and has thrown 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The Mets have been beset by injuries to their pitching staff since reaching the 2015 World Series. ... Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu was forced to leave early Wednesday night with a left groin strain. He has been the team's most consistent starter this year. ... Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has missed three straight games because of a left biceps spasm and there's no timetable for his return. ... Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said he felt discomfort while hitting, and was pulled early with a sore left wrist. Manager Brian Snitker said Swanson will sit out a game and then be re-evaluated.

BLANKED

Masahiro Tanaka will try to extend the Yankees' shutout streak in Houston. Luis Severino threw a five-hitter Wednesday night to give New York its second straight win by the exact same 4-0 score over the Astros.

YOU AGAIN?

Patrick Corbin struck out a career-high 12 when the Dodgers visited Arizona earlier this season, holding the NL champions to one hit over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. The 28-year-old lefty is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA this season going into this start at home against Los Angeles.

WELCOME BACK

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is expected to join the team in Cleveland for a doubleheader. He's been on the disabled list since mid-April because of a shoulder problem. The 2015 AL MVP has played 12 games for Toronto this season, hitting three home runs with nine RBIs.

The Blue Jays are on the move this week. They played at Minnesota on Wednesday night, visit Cleveland for a twinbill caused by a couple of weather-related postponements, then begin a weekend series Friday night at Tampa Bay.

VICTORY LANE

White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his five starts this season, and sports a nifty 1.78 ERA. But Chicago hasn't supported him with the bats, leaving him with an 0-2 record. He'll try to get in the win column when he starts at home against Minnesota.

WAIT AND SEE

The Red Sox have put lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the family medical leave list. Manager Alex Cora said he doesn't know if Rodriguez will miss his turn in the rotation.

