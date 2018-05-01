LEADING OFF: Kluber faces Texas, deGrom vs Braves

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throw to a Cincinnati Reds batter during a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Miley returns to the major leagues and is scheduled to start for Milwaukee at Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 2. The 31-year-old left-hander agreed to a minor league contract in February and appeared set to earn a starting spot before injuring a groin late in spring training. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

STREAKING KLUBER

Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber is 4-1 going into Wednesday's game against Texas and has won four consecutive starts. His 2.18 ERA is the lowest through April for an Indians pitcher with at least 40 innings since Tom Candiotti's 2.13 ERA in 1988. He had a three-hit shutout last Friday against Seattle before Kyle Seager's two-out single in the ninth and was taken out in favor of closer Cody Allen. Kluber struck out 10, reaching double figures for the 41st time. Rangers starter Matt Moore has cut his ERA from 11.05 to 5.33 in his past four games, including three starts.

DEGROMINATOR

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and has thrown 14 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings going into Wednesday's start against Atlanta and Sean Newcomb. DeGrom has allowed only one extra-base hit to a right-handed batter this season. He pitched seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in a no-decision April 21 at Atlanta. The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year is 5-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 12 starts vs. the Braves, including a 1.38 mark in four outings at home, and hasn't lost to them since June 2016.

BACK IN THE BIG LEAGUES

Wade Miley returns to the major leagues and is scheduled to start for Milwaukee at Cincinnati. The 31-year-old left-hander agreed to a minor league contract in February and appeared set to earn a starting spot before injuring a groin late in spring training. He was 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings in three starts for Biloxi of the Double-A Southern League. When he's added to the 40-man roster, Miley gets a one-year contract with a salary of $2.5 million while in the major leagues and can earn $3.2 million in performance bonuses: $1.6 million each for innings, starts and relief appearances. He would get $100,000 each for 30 and 50 innings; $150,000 apiece for 70, 90 and 110; $200,000 each for 130 and 150; $250,000 for 170 and $300,000 for 90. His starts bonuses are $100,000 each for 12 and 14; $150,000 apiece for 16, 18 and 20; $200,000 each for 22 and 24; $250,000 for 26; and $300,000 for 28. Miley's relief appearance amounts are $100,000 each for 15 and 20; $150,000 apiece for 25, 30 and 35; $200,000 each for 40 and 45; $250,000 for 50 and $300,000 for 55.

DODGE BALL

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is unbeaten in five starts going into Wednesday's outing at Arizona, compiling a 3-0 record and 2.22 ERA over that stretch while averaging 10.80 strikeouts per nine innings. Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Godley takes the mound with a 4-1 record and is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season.

