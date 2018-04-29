Healy hits 2 homers in Mariners' 10-4 win over Indians

Seattle Mariners' Ryon Healy, left, is congratulated by Dee Gordon after Healy hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ryon Healy hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger also homered, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Cleveland Indians 10-4 on Sunday.

Healy had an RBI double in the second inning, hit a solo homer in the sixth and added a two-run shot in the eighth. Cano hit a two-run homer during Seattle's five-run second.

Haniger's solo shot in the ninth was his 10th, tied for the major league lead. The 27-year-old, third-year player had 21 career homers in 478 at-bats before this season.

Cano's drive to right off Josh Tomlin (0-4), his third homer this year, finished off the big inning for the Mariners, who had four straight two-out RBI hits. Healy, Dee Gordon and Jean Segura drove in runs for a 3-0 lead. Gordon finished with four hits.

Marco Gonzales (3-2) allowed two runs in six innings before four relievers finished up.

Dan Altavilla loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter while throwing a wild pitch in the seventh, and was replaced by James Pasos. Jose Ramirez was credited with a two-run double after his fly ball to left popped out of Ben Gamel's glove as Gamel tried to make a diving catch on the warning track.

The play was originally ruled a catch, but was overturned after Indians manager Terry Francona challenged the call. Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis scored. Francisco Lindor, who was on first base, hadn't reached third when the ball was thrown in. He was placed at third after the review.

Pasos speared Michael Brantley's hard grounder to the mound and threw to first for the inning-ending out.

Healy also homered Saturday after being activated before the series following nearly three weeks on the disabled list with a sprained ankle.

Seattle hit 10 home runs in winning three of four in the series. The Mariners reached a season high in runs and hit four homers in Saturday's 12-4 win.

Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the second for Cleveland.

Tomlin's early-season problems continued. The right-hander allowed six runs and 10 hits in six innings, and has given up 10 homers in 18 2/3 innings over five appearances.

Seattle went 7-3 on a trip that included series wins over Texas and the Chicago White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who had shoulder surgery in September, cut short his outing in a simulated game at extended spring training on Saturday. Manager Scott Servais said the 37-year-old might have tendinitis and will be checked by team doctors. Iwakuma signed a minor league contract in the offseason.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco is expected to make his next start after dealing with a stiff back and pitching only three innings Saturday. Francona said Carrasco tripped on the dugout steps taking the field for the third and was removed after the inning.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Return home to face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night with RHP Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.96 ERA) opposing Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs (2-0, 4.70).

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (2-2, 2.41) starts the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and LHP Cole Hamels (1-4, 4.41) on Monday night.

