Harvick, eyeing 4th win of year, to start on Talladega pole

NASCAR officials inspect Austin Dillon's (3) car before qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NASCAR officials inspect Austin Dillon's (3) car before qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Kevin Harvick will start on the pole Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway while he goes for his fourth win of the year.

Harvick won pole position for the first time since last September at Darlington. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch joins him on the front row. Harvick won three races in a row earlier this season, matching points leader Kyle Busch's current streak.

Talladega is often chaotic, but drivers have said Sunday's race seems more unpredictable than usual.

NASCAR changed the restrictor plates after Friday's practice laps in which Jamie McMurray's car flipped a number of times.

The change is expected to sap some horsepower and drop speeds by a few miles an hour. Kurt Busch says he has "never seen this much uncertainty heading into a plates race before."

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/