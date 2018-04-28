sports

Burnley set for 1st European campaign in more than 50 years

20180428_ap_a460bf71283b4da98443804909acbc9d-525d31b856cb4886b4b5a7211384c52c
Burnley manager Sean Dyche reacts on the touchline during the match against Brighton, during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) - Burnley is virtually assured of playing in Europe for the first time in over 50 years after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche reacts on the touchline during the match against Brighton, during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Saturday April 28, 2018. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Burnley set for 1st European campaign in more than 50 years

A spot in the Europa League qualifying will be clinched if Burnley holds onto seventh place. The northwest England club is six points clear of eighth-place Everton with two games remaining and a superior goal difference.

Burnley, whose last European campaign was during the 1966-67 season, came closest to scoring at Turf Moor when Kevin Long hit a post in the first half.

Brighton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with nine points to play for.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Published: | Updated: