IPC hopes won't be tough for Trump to see future Paralympics

Olympians applaud as President Donald Trump speaks, welcoming the Team USA Olympic athletes on North Portico at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Olympians applaud as President Donald Trump speaks, welcoming the Team USA Olympic athletes on North Portico at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Paralympic Games organizers hope U.S. President Donald Trump won't find it tough to watch their events in future.

The International Paralympic Committee pointed to the growing reach of its competitions in response to comments made on Friday by Trump when American athletes from the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang were welcomed to the White House.

"What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me, and I watched," Trump said, surrounded by members of Team USA. "It's a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could."

The Paralympics in March were broadcast in the U.S. on NBC, NBCSN, and streamed on the NBC website.

"Record numbers of people around the world are not finding the Paralympics tough to watch," IPC communications director Craig Spence told The Associated Press on Saturday. "Billions of viewers now take in the Paralympics in hundreds of countries around the world.

"We're confident Tokyo 2020 will be the biggest Paralympics ever, breaking the cumulative 4.1 billion viewers who watched Rio 2016. We hope the U.S. President continues to watch and be inspired by the Paralympics, an event that has a track record for transforming attitudes towards disability."

The U.S. topped the standings at the Paralympics in South Korea with 36 medals - 13 gold, 15 silver and 8 bronze.

___

Rob Harris is at www.twitter.com/RobHarris and www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports