Diamondbacks beat Nationals 4-3 on bases-loaded walk

Washington Nationals' Pedro Severino (29) is tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, front, during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) - David Peralta connected twice in his first multihomer game and Nick Ahmed scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The NL West-leading Diamondbacks took the first two games of the weekend set in Washington to become the first NL team since the 1907 Cubs to win nine straight series to start a season.

Ahmed led off the 10th with a double off Sammy Solis (0-1). Peralta walked with one out before Austin Adams replaced Solis and issued consecutive walks to Jarrod Dyson and A.J. Pollock, putting the Diamondbacks in front.

Yoshihisa Hirano (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win. The Nationals loaded the bases with two out in the 10th before Brad Boxberger got Michael A. Taylor to bounce into a fielder's choice to pick up his eighth save in eight chances.

Washington jumped in front on Ryan Zimmerman's two-run shot off Patrick Corbin in the third. It was the fourth homer of the season for Zimmerman, who batted second in the order for the first time since 2015.

Peralta responded with solo shots in the fourth and sixth, giving him five on the season. He also singled and walked.

Howie Kendrick's second homer in as many days gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead in the sixth. But Pollock hit a two-out RBI single off Ryan Madson in the eighth.

Washington dropped to 3-9 at home this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RF Steven Souza Jr. (right pectoral strain) was scheduled to DH in an extended spring training game on Saturday. "Steven threw and he threw comfortably," manager Torey Lovullo said about Souza's workout on Friday. ... RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) felt very good after throwing batting practice on Friday, according to Lovullo.

Nationals: 3B Anthony Rendon (toe contusion) took pregame batting practice on the field and is eligible to return from the DL on Sunday. ... RHP Shawn Kelley (right elbow irritation) threw in the outfield before the game, surprising manager Dave Martinez. "I couldn't believe he was throwing but he's throwing," Martinez said. "He says he feels fine so that's good news."

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (2-0, 5.13 ERA) has allowed three runs or fewer in all three road starts this season and is 9-1 with a 2.20 ERA on the road since 2017. Ray was selected by Washington in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 3.04 ERA) is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in seven career starts against the Diamondbacks. Gonzalez has only given up one home run in 26 2/3 innings this season