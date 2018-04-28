sports

Palace close to securing EPL status after beating Leicester

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, front, and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Crystal Palace moved to the brink of English Premier League safety by beating 10-man Leicester 5-0 on Saturday.

Palace, which looked destined for relegation after losing its opening seven fixtures without scoring a goal, has climbed to 11th place to sit six points clear of the bottom three, where only Southampton are capable of catching the south London club.

Wilfried Zaha again excelled and scored the opening goal and James McArthur doubled the lead before gaining a man advantage in the 55th minute. Marc Albrighton was sent off for bringing down Zaha.

The goal flurry came in the last 10 minutes when Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Patrick van Aanholt netted and Christian Benteke struck a penalty.

Leicester, the surprise 2016 champion, is six points ahead of Palace in ninth place.

