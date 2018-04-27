Bottas fastest in first practice for Azerbaijan GP

Australia driver Daniel Ricciardo steers his Red Bull during the first free practice session at the Baku Formula One city circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 27, 2018. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) - Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes was fastest in the first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

Bottas was 0.035 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is looking to follow up on victory in the last race in China.

Sergio Perez of Force India went third fastest on his last lap, 0.833 seconds off the pace, and Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were 10th and 15th after complaining of low rear-end grip.

Max Verstappen has been best known for collisions this season, and the Red Bull driver did it again. After going fast early on, he overcorrected a slide and spun into the barriers, ending his session.