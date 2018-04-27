Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, driver Matt Kenseth, left, and car owner Jack Roush celebrate in victory lane after Kenseth won the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kenseth will return to NASCAR this season in a reunion with Roush Fenway Racing, the team that gave him his Cup start in 1998. Kenseth will split the No. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne, who has been the full-time driver of that car since 2015. Kenseth has sponsorship from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and his return will come next month at Kansas Speedway. Roush did not announce Wednesday, April 25, 2018, how many races Kenseth will drive. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Trevor Bayne says his multiple sclerosis isn't a factor in the former Daytona 500 winner sharing some of his races to Matt Kenseth.

Kenseth was hired by Roush Fenway Racing this week to split races in the No. 6 Ford with Bayne. The two-Time Daytona 500 winner has been tasked with mentoring Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while helping Roush get back to a consistently competitive level.

Bayne is scheduled to race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. He took no questions on Friday but made a statement outside his Roush hauler to address the Kenseth hiring, which amounts to a demotion.

He assured reporters that he's "100 percent" healthy, adding that: "I am as fit physically, mentally and spiritually as I have ever been to do my job well."

