Davidson hits 7th HR at Kansas City as White Sox win 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Matt Davidson homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the 11th inning, and set a record for home runs in a season by a visiting player at Kauffman Stadium as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 on Friday night.

Davidson hit a solo home run in the fourth against Danny Duffy, then put the White Sox ahead for good against Tim Hill (0-1). Davidson has seven home runs in 15 at-bats over four games at Kansas City - one more home run than the Royals have hit in 12 home games this season.

Davidson has 12 RBIs and a 1.933 slugging percentage this season at Kansas City. His home runs have totaled 2,919 feet.

Kansas City is a big league-worst 1-11 at home. Four of Chicago's seven wins this season have been at Kauffman Stadium.

Leury Garcia singled home Yoan Moncada with the other run in the 11th. Gregory Infante (1-1) won, and Joakim Soria got his fourth save in five chances.

Duffy remained winless in six starts this season. He gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs - two earned - and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings, and he hit a pair of batters.

Kansas City built a 2-0 lead in the first on Mike Moustakas' eighth homer and Jorge Soler's RBI double - which came after first baseman Jose Abreu dropped Soler's foul popup for an error.

Leury Garcia hit an RBI triple in the second and scored on Adam Engel's sacrifice bunt. Davidson's first homer and Engel's run-scoring triple gave the White Sox a 4-2 lead in the fourth, but the Royals tied the score in the seventh on Aaron Bummer's run-scoring wild pitch and a run-scoring throwing error by shortstop Tim Anderson.

RENTERIA ABSENT

White Sox manager Rick Renteria missed the game to attend his mother's funeral in Austin, Texas, and plans to return for Sunday's game. Bench coach Joe McEwing was the acting manager.

LIFE SAVERS

Royals manager Ned Yost is hosting one of the trauma surgeons and a group of medical personnel from Atlanta Grady Hospital for the Saturday doubleheader. "They saved my life," said Yost after his fall from a deerstand in November. "I was dying and very easily could have died. I'm glad for them to come and see this beautiful stadium and beautiful city."

SCUFFLING

Kansas City went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners, half in scoring position.

MOVING AROUND

Jon Jay became the seventh Royal to hit in the No. 6 slot in the first 24 games

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: INF-OF Nicky Delmonico was held of out the lineup for the second straight game with a stiff neck. ... Abreu returned after missing Thursday's game with flu-like symptoms. "When I say I'm feeling bad, it's bad," Abreu said through an interpreter. "But, I'm back and much better."

Royals: OF Bubba Starling, who pulled his left oblique in spring training, was activated and optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Rookie RHP Carson Fulmer is to start the first game of the doubleheader.

Royals: RHP Trevor Oaks will be the 26th man and make his big league debut, starting the day game. LHP Eric Skoglund is to start the second game.

