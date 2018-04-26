Germany defender Boateng faces race to be fit for World Cup

Bayern's Jerome Boateng leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Jerome Boateng leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) - Germany defender Jerome Boateng faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after injuring his thigh in Bayern Munich's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Bayern says "Boateng sustained damage to the adductor muscles in his left thigh," an injury that will likely rule the 29-year-old defender out for the rest of the season.

Kicker magazine reports that such an injury normally takes four to six weeks to heal.

Boateng wrote on Twitter: "Life is full of setbacks. Live, feel, love, laugh, cry, play, win, lose, stumble, fall, but always get up again. Now it's a fight to be there in Russia. I'll do everything for it."

The World Cup in Russia starts on June 14.