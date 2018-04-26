Diamondbacks power past Phillies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jarrod Dyson, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks improved to 17-7, matching the best 24-game start in franchise history. Arizona also went 17-7 in 2008.

Dyson hit a two-run homer in the first and Chris Owings added an RBI double off Ben Lively (0-2) to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead.

Arizona added five runs in the third inning on Ahmed's three-run homer and Peralta's two-run shot. Peralta's shot was off reliever Drew Hutchinson.

Lively allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Arizona provided plenty of run support for Matt Koch (1-0). He went six innings and allowed two runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Paul Goldschmidt went 3 for 5 with a run scored for Arizona.

For the Phillies, Aaron Altherr had an RBI double in the fourth and RBI groundout in the sixth. Odubel Herrera reached base safely in a career-high 26th straight game going back to the end of the 2017 season with a single in the sixth inning. Herrera went 2-for-4.

UP NEXT:

Phillies: Philadelphia will wrap up its 10-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against Atlanta. The Phillies have already lost four of six games to the Braves this season, all of them at SunTrust Park. Aaron Nola (2-1, 2.30 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 4.00) in the series opener on Friday night.

Diamondbacks: Arizona begins a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Zack Godley (3-1, 3.09 ERA) will face Washington's Stephen Strasburg (2-2, 2.97) in the opener on Friday night in D.C.

