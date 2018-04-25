Elneny should be fit for World Cup with Egypt, Wenger says

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, center, receives treatments for an injury during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday April 22, 2018. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says midfielder Mohamed Elneny should be fit to play for Egypt at the World Cup.

Elneny hurt his left ankle and was carried off on a stretcher during Arsenal's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Wenger says Elneny "is out certainly for the rest of the season (for Arsenal) ... but I think he will be available to Egypt at the World Cup."

Egypt has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and opens its Group A campaign on June 15 against Uruguay.