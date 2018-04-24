Goffin defeats Granollers in 2nd round of Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - David Goffin saved a match point to defeat Marcel Granollers of Spain 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 Tuesday in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Goffin was down 5-1 in the second set before recovering to reach the third round for the second consecutive year in Barcelona.

The fourth-seeded Belgian will play either Leonardo Mayer of Argentina or Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Ecuador Open champion Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain defeated Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round encounter with 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic will play his second-round match against Slovak Martin Klizan, who defeated Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Tour veteran Feliciano Lopez of Spain defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a second-round match, while Malek Jaziri of Tunisia beat American Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 6-3.