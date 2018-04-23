Steelers pick up 5th-year option on LB Bud Dupree

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The Steelers made the announcement on Monday, three days before the start of the draft. The move will keep the 24-year-old Dupree under contract for the 2019 season.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says, "We're excited about where Bud can be in these next two years and we had no hesitation in making that move when we did it."

Pittsburgh selected Dupree with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dupree has increased his sack total in each of his three seasons, going from 4 in 2015 to 4.5 in 2016 to 6 in 2017 as part of a defense that set a franchise record and led the NFL with 56 sacks last season.

The decision to pick up Dupree's option will likely have a minimal impact on Pittsburgh's draft plans. The Steelers need help at inside linebacker, with Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier ruled out for the 2018 season while recovering from spinal stabilization surgery.

___

