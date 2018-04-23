Tokyo organizers warned: Get set for more tough questions

TOKYO (AP) - The head of the International Olympic Committee inspection team visiting Tokyo as it prepares for the 2020 Games has warned local organizers to get ready for some complaints.

IOC member John Coates says there is going to be tough questioning after several sports federations complained recently about the pace of Japanese preparations.

Coates began a two-day visit on Monday and returns at least every three months to document progress.

Coates says organizers are entering a "phase where questions from stakeholders become very pragmatic and very urgent."

Coates and local organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to address questions about preparations that - despite complaints - seem mostly on track.

Coates says "you have to be prepared to answer questions when they're raised" or risk losing confidence.