White Sox RHP Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery

FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, Ariz. Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago's 10-0 loss Friday, April 20, creating a scary scene as he was helped by medical professionals and the rest of the White Sox.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is talking to his doctors and family after surgery over the weekend to address a ruptured aneurysm that occurred during Friday night's game against Houston.

Farquhar, a married father of three children, remains in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center. The team announced Monday the 31-year-old right-hander is expected to remain hospitalized for the next few weeks.

Farquhar passed out in the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against Houston. He was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs, and he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Additional testing revealed a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He had surgery Saturday to address the aneurysm, and the team reported his medical team felt he was "progressing well." He has use of his extremities and is responding to questions and commands, according to the team.

"We are very happy that he is trending in the right direction," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "To know that he is able to move and able to speak and know his family is there, he knows everybody cares for him. We're going in the right direction and we're guardedly optimistic about the outcome."

Farquhar was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2008 draft and made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2011. He is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 253 career relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.

"Nothing really matters as far as baseball goes right now," White Sox pitcher James Shields said. "As long as we know one of our brothers is doing better."

Shields said he has heard from several players concerned about Farquhar's well-being.

"I've had text messages from across the league," Shields said. "It is definitely not a fun thing to talk about, but I'm glad he's doing better and hopefully everything goes smooth over the next couple weeks here."

Farquhar was transferred to the 60-day disabled list before Monday night's game against Seattle. The White Sox also placed right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day DL with rotator cuff inflammation, and promoted right-hander Chris Beck from Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox said anyone interested in passing along any messages or letters of support to Farquhar should address mail to him at Guaranteed Rate Field.

