Landry wins Texas Open for first PGA Tour title

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Andrew Landry won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, pulling away with early birdies and holding on with par saves.

The 30-year-old Texan parred the final seven holes for a 4-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Trey Mullinax and Sean O'Hair. Landry finished at 17-under 271 at TPC San Antonio.

Andrew Landry holds the Texas Open trophy after winning the event with a score of 17 under par, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Landry took a two-stroke lead to the par-5 18th after Mullinax chunked a flop shot and bogeyed the short par-4 17th. Landry hit a 55-foot putt over a ridge to 3 feet for par on 17 and made an 8-footer on 18 after running a 50-foot downhill birdie try past.

Mullinax closed with a 69 a day after breaking the AT&T Oaks Course record with a 62. O'Hair shot 66.

Tied for the third-round lead with Zach Johnson, Landry birdied the first three holes and added two more on Nos. 6 and 10. He bogeyed the par-4 11th before the closing par run.

Landry won in his 32nd PGA Tour start. He earned his tour card last year on the Web.com Tour, and lost a playoff to Jon Rahm in January in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Landry played at Arkansas after starring at Port Neches-Groves High School east of Houston. He now lives in the Austin area.

LPGA TOUR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Moriya Jutanugarn won the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open by two shots for her first victory in six years on the LPGA Tour, joining sister Ariya as the second siblings to win on the tour.

The 23-year-old from Thailand shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 12-under 272 at Wilshire Country Club in the tour's return to Los Angeles after a 13-year absence.

Jutanugarn won in her 156th start after three career runner-up finishes, including at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February. She notched 21 top-10 finishes before winning.

Seven-time winner Ariya tied for 24th after a 70.

Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first sisters to win on the LPGA Tour.

Hall of Famer Inbee Park (68) and Jin Young Ko (70) tied for second, two strokes back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) - Kirk Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first playoff hole in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf to lift himself and partner Paul Broadhurst past Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman.

Broadhurst and Triplett closed with a 6-under 48 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course to match Langer and Lehman at 24 under. Langer and Lehman had a 47, playing the front nine in alternate shot and the back nine in better ball.

The 56-year-old Triplett won his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, and the 52-year-old Broadhurst claimed his third victory.

Spanish stars Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal had a 48 to tie for third with 2017 winners Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco. Singh and Franco, the third-round leaders, shot 50.

Mark Calcavecchia-Woody Austin (48), John Daly-Michael Allen (49), Steve Stricker-Jerry Kelly (50) and David Toms-Steve Flesch (52) tied for fifth at 20 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR

RABAT, Morocco (AP) - Alexander Levy closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Alvaro Quiros in the Trophee Hassan II.

Levy finished at 8-under 280 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. The 27-year-old Frenchman won his fifth European Tour title. He's headed to Beijing next week for his China Open title defense

Quiros, from Spain, shot his second straight 72. He birdied the last two holes.

Italy's Andrea Pavan had a 66 to tie for third at 6 under with Swedes Joakim Lagergren (70) and Alexander Bjork (70) and Finland's Mikko Ilonen (72).

WEB.COM TOUR

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Eric Axley won the North Mississippi Classic when rain washed out the fourth round in the inaugural tournament.

The 44-year-old Axley shot 71-65-68 to finish at 12-under 204 at The Country Club of Oxford. He won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2006 Valero Texas Open.

Willy Wilcox, Sebastian Munoz and K.H. Lee tied for second, three strokes back.

OTHER TOURS

India's Rahil Gangjee won the Panasonic Open in Osaka, Japan, for his second Asian Tour victory and first since 2004. The event also was sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour. The 39-year-old Gangjee shot a 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over South Korea's Hyungsung Kim and Junggon Hwang. ... Sweden's Jenny Haglund birdied the second hole of a playoff with Sarah Kemp and 2017 winner Klara Spilkova to win the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco for her first Ladies European Tour title. Haglund finished with a 2-under 70 to finish at 3 under. ... Bryce Easton matched the course record with a 9-under 63 for a one-stroke victory in the Sunshine Tour's Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare. ... American Matt Gilchrest and Argentina's Thomas Baik were set to resume play Monday on the second hole of a playoff in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica's Molino Caauelas Championship in Buenos Aires. They each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 13 under. ... Jeon Ga-lam won the Korean PGA's season-opening Dongbu Insurance Promy Open in Pocheon. He closed with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

