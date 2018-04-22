IndyCar race goes under red flag with track conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - IndyCar has parked the cars at Barber Motorsports Park because of track conditions.

The race was placed under a red flag on lap 19 with steady rains soaking the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course. It's being run under a two-hour time limit.

Josef Newgarden started on the pole and stayed up front, seeking his third Indy Grand Prix of Alabama win in four years.

Two-time race winner Will Power, who started in second, spun out on the first turn of lap 17 and slammed into the inside wall. He said on the radio: "That's it."

The red flag came out shortly after that incident. Power was surprised that race officials started it in the first place, saying he "can't believe they went green" with that much standing water on the track.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org