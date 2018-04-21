Crystal Palace edges closer to survival with draw at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) - Crystal Palace edged six points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone by drawing with Watford 0-0 on Saturday.

James Tomkins headed against the post in the second half for Palace, for which Wilfried Zaha was booked for diving at Vicarage Road.

Roy Hodgson's Palace has three games remaining to secure its top-flight status.

Watford, which is without a win in five games, is three points better off in 12th place.

